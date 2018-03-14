Kazakhstan interested in importing Tajik fruits: Nursultan Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Presidents Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan and Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan have found common ground in the development of bilateral trade, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Nuts, plums, and pomegranates have already ripened in Tajikistan, while snow is still here. And we want these fresh fruits to be on our shelves. We agreed on a roadmap. (...) As a successful example, we can mention the delivery of Kazakhstan-made cars, locomotives and, in general, the whole range of railway machinery to Tajikistan. In turn, we are interested in importing fruits, vegetables, and processed products," Nursultan Nazarbayev said in a joint statement to the press following the talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in Astana.

Nursultan Nazarbayev reminded that Kazakhstan is the largest export partner for Tajikistan. "For us, Tajikistan is also a crucial trade partner. In the last year alone, the mutual trade amounted to approximately $800 million and grew by 30%. It is a very good result amid volatility of the world economy," the Head of State highlighted.

Nursultan Nazarbayev said that there are great undeveloped opportunities between the countries that would increase the annual turnover by 1-2 billion dollars. "We have underlined the importance of the expansion of trade, the adoption of a roadmap to increase the bilateral trade turnover. Now, the closed roads and railways have been reopened, and very favorable conditions have been created for us after Tajikistan had very serious negotiations with Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and with us," Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed out.