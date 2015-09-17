Kazakhstan interested in using Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad

BAKU. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov hopes that the Turkish section of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad will be put into operation late 2015-early 2016.

Taking the floor at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Feridun Sinirlioğlu the head of Azerbaijan Foreign Office drew the participants' attention to finishing Azerbaijani part of the BTK project. "This project is important both for Southern Caucasus and Central Asia. Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan are interested in using this railroad. China attaches importance to the project too," Mammadyarov said. "Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad is of great strategic importance as it connects us with Turkey and Europe. Railroads connect nations", he added.