Kazakhstan introduces e-visa for foreigners from Jan 1, 2019

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Republic of Kazakhstan is introducing a procedure for obtaining a single entry visa for foreigners in electronic format from January 1, 2019, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

An electronic visa (business, tourist and medical treatment) is issued based on a valid invitation from the Kazakh side, considered by the migration service units of the Ministry of Interior of the Republic of Kazakhstan under the established procedure.



Foreigners can enter/exit the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan using a valid electronic visa only through the checkpoints of international airports of Astana and Almaty.



Tourist electronic visas are issued to citizens of 117 states, business and medical treatment visas - 23 states (the list of countries is attached).

The electronic visa is valid only for the recipient of the visa and does not apply to accompanying persons.



Paid consular fees are not refundable.



Passport provided by the recipient of a visa should meet the following criteria:



1) should not cause doubts in authenticity and belonging to its owner, have marks of extension, reservations, notes, erasures and corrections, torn or unsewn pages;

2) should have at least 2 blank pages;

3) should expire no earlier than 3 months from the expiry date of the requested visa.



The Kazakh inviting side informs the migration authorities about arrived foreigners within three working days (this service is available online at the Visa and Migration Portal).



Step-by-step e-visa issuance algorithm



- in order to obtain an electronic visa, you should register on the website of the Visa and Migration Portal (www.vmp.gov.kz);

- after registration, learn about the requirements for obtaining an electronic visa;

- enter the invitation number (sent by the inviting side in the Republic of Kazakhstan) and fill in the visa application form;

- pay the consular fee;

- print an electronic visa (the visa is formed in the personal cabinet as well as sent to the email address you provided when filling in the registration form);

- present a printed electronic visa when passing through passport control at international airports in Astana and Almaty.



List of countries citizens of which may be issued an electronic single entry tourist visa to the Republic of Kazakhstan

1. Algeria

2. Andorra

3. Angola

4. Antigua and Barbuda

5. Aruba

6. Bahamas

7. Bahrain

8. Bangladesh

9. Barbados

10. Belize

11. Benin

12. Bhutan

13. Bolivia

14. Botswana

15. Brunei Darussalam

16. Burkina Faso - Upper Volta

17. Burundi

18. Cambodia

19. Cameroon

20. Central African Republic

21. Chad

22. China

23. Colombia

24. Comoros

25. Congo (Republic)

26. Costa Rica

27. Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

28. Cuba

29. Democratic People's Republic of Korea

30. Djibouti

31. Dominica

32. Dominican Republic

33. El Salvador

34. Eritrea

35. Ethiopia

36. Faroe Islands

37. Fiji

38. Gabon

39. Gambia

40. Ghana

41. Grenada

42. Guatemala

43. Guinea

44. Guinea-Bissau

45. Guyana

46. Haiti

47. Honduras

48. India

49. Indonesia

50. Jamaica

51. Kenya

52. Kiribati

53. Kuwait

54. Laos

55. Lebanon

56. Lesotho

57. Liberia

58. Liechtenstein

59. Macao

60. Macedonia

61. Madagascar

62. Malawi

63. Maldives

64. Mali

65. Marshall Islands

66. Mauritania

67. Mauritius

68. Micronesia

69. Montenegro

70. Morocco

71. Mozambique

72. Myanmar (Burma)

73. Namibia

74. Nauru

75. Nepal

76. Nicaragua

77. Niger

78. Nigeria

79. Oman

80. Palau

81. Panama

82. Papua New Guinea

83. Paraguay

84. Peru

85. Philippines

86. Qatar

87. Rwanda

88. Saint Kitts and Nevis

89. Saint Lucia

90. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

91. Samoa

92. San Marino

93. Sao Tome and Principe

94. Saudi Arabia

95. Senegal

96. Swaziland

97. Seychelles

98. Sierra Leone

99. South Africa

100. Sri Lanka

101. Suriname

102. Tanzania

103. Thailand

104. Togo

105. Tonga

106. Trinidad and Tobago

107. Tunisia

108. Turkmenistan

109. Tuvalu

110. Uganda

111. Uruguay

112. Vanuatu

113. Vatican

114. Venezuela

115. Viet Nam

116. Zambia

117. Zimbabwe



List of countries citizens of which may be issued an electronic single entry business and medical treatment visa to the Republic of Kazakhstan

1. Bahamas

2. Bermuda

3. Burundi

4. Honduras

5. Greenland

6. Indonesia

7. Qatar

8. Kuwait

9. Laos

10. Macao

11. Morocco

12. Vatican

13. Virgin Islands

14. Vietnam

15. Haiti

16. Cambodia

17. Cuba

18. Macedonia

19. Nicaragua

20. Oman

21. Serbia

22. South Africa

23. Montenegro