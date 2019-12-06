Kazakhstan invested about $30B to develop Euro-Asian transport corridors

BAKU. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has invested about $30 billion for the development of Euro-Asian transport corridors, Deputy Head of the Transport Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development Dauren Sabitov said.

Sabitov made the remark at the event in Baku dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the signing Basic Multilateral Agreement on International Transport for Development of the Europe-Caucasus-Asia Corridor and the 14th meeting of the Permanent Secretariat of the Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) of the Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA), Trend reports on Dec. 6.

«Kazakhstan has built more than 2,000 kilometers of railways and reconstructed about 20,000 roads,» said Sabitov.

The deputy head also noted that in Kazakhstan, as part of the TRACECA corridor, activities are underway to develop the trans-Caspian route by organizing operation of container trains, as well as Aktau-Baku-Ukhta container feeder service.

The international conference dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Basic Multilateral Agreement on International Transport for the Development of the Europe-the Caucasus-Asia Corridor and the 14th meeting of the Permanent Secretariat of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission is being held in Baku on Dec. 6.

The official representatives of TRACECA member-states and observer countries, representatives of international organizations are participating in the event.

TRACECA is a program of international cooperation between the EU and the partner countries in the creation of the Europe-Caucasus-Asia transport corridor. In organizational terms, TRACECA is an intergovernmental commission.

TRACECA program was established in 1993 on the basis of the Brussels Declaration with the participation of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Moldova, Mongolia and Ukraine joined the program later; Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria in 2000, Iran in 2009.