Kazakhstan invested above $1.1 bln into CA

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM "Kazakhstan has invested more than USD 1,1 bln into the countries of Central Asia," Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek said.

"Since 2005 up to last October Kazakhstan has attracted more than USD 280 bln of direct foreign investments. Thereat, the annual growth makes 8-9%. The same time, Kazakhstan is a steady investor of Central Asia. Since 2005 we have channeled about USD 1 bln 160 mln of investments into Central Asia countries. Last year Kazakhstan invested USD 60 mln. In this regard iIt is crucial to develop consolidated approaches to the economic development of Central Asian five and joint realization of large infrastructure projects," Kassymbek told the Central Asian Economic Forum in Tashkent.



As earlier reported, the 1st Central Asian Economic Forum took place on March 15 in Tashkent with deputy premiers of Central Asian states taking part in it.