Kazakhstan Investment Summit 2016 organised by The Economist Events to take place in Astana on May 25th, 2016

LONDON. KAZINFORM The Economist Events' inaugural Kazakhstan Investment Summit will analyse the progress made by the country on its route to delivering on economic diversification, discuss the improvements needed and explore where the investment opportunities lie.

Taking place alongside the Astana Economic Forum, the event will examine how Kazakhstan is planning to future-proof its economy, attract international investment and strengthen the rule of law and its institutions.



The event will bring together up to 120 national and international senior -level attendees from sectors including telecommunications, finance, manufacturing, education, construction, energy and agribusiness. The Summit is free to attend, places are strictly limited to allow for optimum networking opportunities.

Join the conversation @EconomistEvents via #EconKZInvest

More information is available at: https://www.economist.com/events-conferences/emea/kazakhstan-investment-2016



Source: www.kazembassy.org.uk