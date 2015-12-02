Kazakhstan invited Brazil to take part in 6th Congress of World Religions in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, Brazilian parliamentarians Cláudio Cajado and Antônio Imbassahy visited the Majilis, where they met with secretary of the committee for international affairs, defense and security of the Majilis of Kazakhstan Viktor Rogalev.

As the press service of the Majilis informs, welcoming the guests the Kazakhstani diplomat noted that Kazakhstan received them as dear guests from a very far away world country. However, the Brazilians noted that the distance was not a problem at all. The countries are even getting closer in terms of development of their bilateral relations.

V. Rogalev told that the countries would get even closer to each other if Brazil introduces a visa-free regime for Kazakhstan that announces a visa-free regime for the countries participation in investment activity in Kazakhstan.

Discussing the ways of mutually beneficial cooperation in the economy the sides noted the importance of renewable energy sources. In this regard, the guests thanked Kazakhstan for invitation of Brazil to take part in the EXPO-2017 on the theme "Future Energy".

The Kazakhstani diplomat also thanked Brazil for the support of the candidacy of Kazakhstan for the seat as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and while accession of Kazakhstan to the WTO. Besides, he also expressed hope for Brazilian participation in the 6 th Congress of World Religions in Astana in 2018.

Having noted peaceful initiatives of Kazakhstan in the sphere of nuclear disarmament the Brazilians stressed the importance of the established interethnic accord in Kazakhstan.

Upon completion of the meeting the participants agreed that the countries had to strengthen their relations through parliamentary cooperation as well.