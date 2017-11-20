Kazakhstan invited to join OECD Educational Policy Committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has received an invitation to become a member of the OECD Education Policy Committee, the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan reports.

According to the Ministry, the invitation is a sign of OECD trust in Kazakhstan, as a country with advanced development indicators in education and economy, as well as keenness to deepen cooperation.

The Ministry also notes that "the offer to participate in the work of the OECD Education Policy Committee means recognition of Kazakhstan's education and is a clear evidence that the country has chosen the right way of human capital development."

The invitation was preceded by major efforts to reform all levels of education in Kazakhstan, including the introduction of updated content, the development of a policy on teaching in three languages, etc.

Kazakhstan is included in the system of authoritative international programs of assessing students' educational achievements. Thus, in 2015, the country became one of the leaders in the TIMSS research. By 2016, Kazakhstan participated in TIMSS and PISA three times.

To become a member of the OECD Educational Policy Committee, Kazakhstan had to conduct an independent evaluation of all levels of education, as well as the Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC) and Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS). This work took six years and seven thematic country reviews were implemented jointly with the OECD as the result of it, the last one on higher education was completed in March 2017.

As a member of the Committee, Kazakhstan will have an opportunity to fully participate in the discussion of education policy.

It should be noted that earlier this year OECD invited Kazakhstan to become a member of the Committee on Science and Technology Policy.