Kazakhstan invited to join OPEC, Non-OPEC oil producers April meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has received an invitation to take part in the April meeting of the OPEC countries, the press service of the country's Energy Ministry said Thursday.

"The invitation has recently been received by Kazakhstan. The issue of participation has not been decided upon so far," the press service told RIA Novosti in a phone conversation.

In February, the energy ministers of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Venezuela, and Russia discussed the current oil market situation in Doha and agreed to freeze oil production at January levels if other countries followed suit, in a bid to keep the oil prices from falling any lower.

The deal is expected to be finalized on April 17 at the meeting of OPEC members and non-OPEC oil producers in the Qatari capital of Doha.

Source: Sputniknews



