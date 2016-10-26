Kazakhstan invited to OPEC talks in Vienna

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 12 non-OPEC countries were invited to participate in the technical meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) which will be held in Vienna on October 29.

"We invited Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Oman, Egypt, Bahrain, Colombia, Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago, Bolivia, Norway and Canada," said Venezuela's Oil and Mining Affairs Minister Eulogio del Pino.



Asked what countries had already confirmed their participation, Pino said that Russia and Kazakhstan did.



He also added that the OPEC member states will gather on October 29. The non-cartel countries, in his words, will join them on October 29.



Earlier OPEC member states agreed on cutting oil production to 32.5-33 million barrels per day, however, no exact limits for each country have been placed. The OPEC countries will make the final decision at the OPEC Summit in Vienna on November 30.