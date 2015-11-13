Kazakhstan invites Czech businessmen - roadshow in Prague

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Investment opportunities of Kazakhstan's special economic zones (SEZ) have been presented at a roadshow in Prague. The event was organized by Kazakhstan's KAZNEX INVEST Agency together with the Kazakh Consulate in the Czech Republic.

At the event Deputy Chairman of KAZNEX INVEST JSC Almas Aidarov made a presentation of the SEZ investment opportunities and Kazakhstan's new initiatives in terms of work with foreign investors. The Kazakh side was represented by officials of the Presidential Administration, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and more. Representatives of the leading Czech companies, business associations and organizations attended the roadshow. On the sidelines of the roadshow KAZNEX INVEST JSC held bilateral meetings and signed the memorandums of mutual understanding with such companies as Česká východní, Crane Constancy Capital, the Association of the Small and Medium Business of the Czech Republic and more.