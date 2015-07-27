Kazakhstan invites foreign investors to its telecommunication market

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan invites foreign investors to take part in the implementation of promising projects in its telecommunication market, President of Kazakhstan N. Nazarbayev told at the sitting of the Permanent Council of the WTO held in Geneva, Kazinform correspondent Marlan Zhiembai reports.

"This is one of the most profitable sectors, the access to which is going to be liberalized within the WTO. We invite foreign investors to the telecommunication market of Kazakhstan. We hope that their work will help to reduce prices and improve quality in the sphere," N. Nazarbayev said.

The President emphasized that Kazakhstan is the largest country that does not have access to the sea. Therefore, development of the transport infrastructure is really important for Kazakhstan. Strategic transport corridors connecting the biggest markets are built for these purposes.

N. Nazarbayev also noted that the nee economic policy titled "Nurly Zhol" was adopted last year in Kazakhstan. The policy was supported by international financial institutes. Construction and repair of the road are also planned within the framework of this policy.