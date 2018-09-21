Kazakhstan invites Indian companies to visit Astana Hub

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Askar Zhumagaliyev has arrived in India for a working visit, the press office of the Deputy Prime Minister reports.

The Kazakh specialists got familiarized there with India's digitalization projects, visited the National Information Science Centre to survey solutions in the sphere of information services, information and communication technologies.



Askar Zhumagulov had talks with Communication and Information Technology Minister of India Ravi Shankar Prasad. The Deputy PM told about the Digital Kazakhstan state program. He also highlighted significant contribution of India in realization of projects in cybersecurity, development of human capital, biometrics, etc.



The Deputy PM noted that Kazakhstan is interested in experience of India in training skilled IT specialists.





In his turn, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Kazakhstan's digital initiatives meet the world trends, and the President's all-round support is a guarantee of successful realization of the Digital Kazakhstan program. The Minister also expressed readiness to share practice in staff training and drew attention that India is interested in cooperation in all spheres.



The leading Indian companies such as NASSCOM, NIELT, CDAC, SPTI, EP demonstrated their products at the Communication and Information Technology Ministry. Kazakhstan represented there Astana Hub and told about prospects for the development of innovative ecosystem of Kazakhstan. Askar Zhumagaliyev invited Indian companies to Astana Hub; its opening is slated for November 5.