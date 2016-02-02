Kazakhstan invites Poland, Estonia to partake in EXPO 2017 (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Tuesday, Senate Speaker Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev held meetings with ambassadors of Poland Maciej Lang and Estonia Jaan Reinhold accredited in Kazakhstan.

According to the Senate's press service, Speaker Tokayev told the foreign diplomats about the implementation of the National Plan and five institutional reforms. He especially praised the amicable character of Kazakh-Estonian and Kazakh-Polish relations, fruitful dialogue between the Kazakhstani and European parliamentarians and constructive interaction within the OSCE PA.

Besides, Mr. Tokayev called on Estonia and Poland to partake in the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana.

Ambassadors Lang and Reinhold said they would facilitate further deepening of parliamentary, commercial, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties with Kazakhstan.







