Kazakhstan invites Saudi Arabia to participate in privatization of state entities

RIYADH.KAZINFORM. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has encouraged Saudi Arabia businessmen to participate in the program of privatization of state entities. During the meeting with the business community of Saudi Arabia Kazakhstan President told about the process of the program under which large state entities are made private.

"About 800 state enterprises of mining, oil-and-gas, energy, transport and communication industries to the amount of USD 10 billion are listed for privatization. We welcome Saudi Arabia to participate in this program", President Nazarbayev said.

The President of Kazakhstan also dwelled upon the activity of the Astana international financial center and the process of preparation for EXPO-2017.

In reply Saudi businessmen thanked the Kazakhstan President for the favorable investment climate created in Kazakhstan and expressed readiness to develop cooperation in such spheres as agriculture, oil processing, metallurgy and atomic industry. Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed confidence in new opportunities and perspectives of mutually benefitial partnership.