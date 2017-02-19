Kazakhstan, Iran agreed on sport development

SAPPORO. KAZINFORM Chief of the Kazakh National Olympic Committee Timur Kulibayev and President of the Iranian National Olympic Committee Kioumars Hashemi signed today a bilateral letter agreement on development of sport, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The agreement will enable both countries to organize joint trainings for athletes.

The official opening ceremony of the VIII Winter Asian Games is to kick off in Sapporo at 04:00 local time, Kazinform correspondent reports,

Five-time world champion in cross-country skiing Yerdos Akhmadiyev will carry the national flag of Kazakhstan at the ceremony.

116 athletes will compete at the Games in 11 sports for 64 sets of medals. Kazakhstan will be represented by such world-famous athletes as figure skaters Denis Ten, Elizabeth Turssynbayeva, skaters Roman Krech, Denis Kuzin, Yekaterina Aidova and skier Nikolay Chebotko.