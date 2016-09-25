Kazakhstan, Iran boost economic coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A trade mission of Kazakhstani producers took place in Tehran. The event was organized by the KAZNEX INVEST National Agency for Export and Investments of the Kazakhstan Ministry of Investments and Development, Embassy of Kazakhstan in the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iran Trade Promotion Organization.

Since 2010, JSC KAZNEX INVEST has organized five events in Iran following which export deals worth $100mln were signed. The contracts provide for delivery of mutton, transformers, ammonium saltpeter, boilers, fat-and-oil products, plywood, poly-materials, wires, pipes, medications, pasta etc.

At the event, Kazakhstan was represented by the metallurgical, machine-building, building and food enterprises. The heads of domestic enterprises had talks with promising customers from Iran. Besides, meetings with the top officials of the Oil Crops Association and Iran Metallurgy Association were held for discussing the export of Kazakhstan-produced goods .

“Kazakhstan and Iran signed a Roadmap on Development of Trade-Economic and Investment Cooperation providing for launch of direct flights between our countries. Thus, in summer 2016, Kazakhstan’s Air Astana national operator launched a new direct flight from Astana to Tehran. The flights are operated three times a week and enable both countries' businessmen to interact more often and more actively. Therefore, this event is aimed at promoting Kazakhstani producers interested in export of their products to the Iranian market,” Executive Director of KAZNEX INVEST Askar Arynov says.

160 Kazakh-Iranian joint enterprises are functioning in various spheres of Kazakhstan to date. According to Konstantin Simonov, Director General of LLP EFKO-Kazakhstan, “the trade mission was held successfully". "We have gained useful information from promising customers in Iran. The country’s demand is big and import makes only 75% of the whole market – more than 1.5mln tonnes of oil crops and their derivatives. Presently, the company negotiates the issue of delivering oil and oilseed meal," he said.