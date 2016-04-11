Kazakhstan, Iran ink a number of documents

TEHRAN - ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A number of meetings were held in the framework of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev's official visit to Iran, the press service of Akorda reported.

The parties emphasized the progressive development of bilateral relations, as well as great potential for their expansion.

***

During Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit the following documents were signed:

- Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Islamic Republic of Iran on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons;

- Agreement on Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of protection and quarantine of plants;

- Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Organization for Science and Technology of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of new technologies;

- Cooperation Programme between the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry for Industry, Mine and Trade of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of industrialization;

- Extended long-term programme for collaboration with Iran on "The Silk Road" project;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran;

- Memorandum of Cooperation between the JSC "National Company" Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" and the railway company of the Islamic Republic of Iran;

- Agreement and the Roadmap between JSC "KTZ Express" and the Iranian shipping company "IRISL";

- Memorandum of Understanding between NMH "Baiterek" and the National Development Fund of Iran.