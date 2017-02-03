Kazakhstan, Iran mark 25 years of diplomatic relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Presidents and foreign ministers of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Islamic Republic of Iran exchanged congratulatory messages on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Iranian Embassy in Kazakhstan.

In his message to President Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Iran Hassan Rouhani described relations between Kazakhstan and Iran as a unique and exemplary role model in the region, which is also a source of pride. The Iranian leader also called for expansion and consolidation of mutual relations to establish regional stability and international peace.



President Nazarbayev also extended his congratulations on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. The Kazakh President praised the dynamic development of friendly relations and cooperation based on mutual interests and welcomed the boost in mutual ties.



"We are interested in adding new meaning to the bilateral relations established at the high level and achieve new horizons in the development of bilateral cooperation and implement signed agreements.



Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif also sent a congratulatory message to his Kazakhstani colleague, in which he commended the policy of good neighborliness and hailed the big strides taken to strengthen relations between the two countries.



He stressed the need for acceleration of friendship and brotherhood consolidation between Iran and Kazakhstan and establishing regional and international peace and stability.



Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov, for his part, referring to the official visit of the presidents of the two countries which created a new impetus to the development of cooperation and capacity building, stressed the need for the consolidation of friendly ties and cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Islamic Republic of Iran within the framework of national interests.



It should be noted that after Kazakhstan attained independence, the Islamic Republic of Iran was one of the first countries to recognize its sovereignty. The diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Iran were officially established on January 30, 1992.