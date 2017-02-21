Kazakhstan, Iran railways companies discuss tariff conditions for 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Representatives of JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways met in Tehran to discuss the issues of increasing the volumes of cargo transportation between the two countries, regular container shipments from China to Iran and back via Kazakhstan, KTZ informed on its website .

In 2016, the volume of transportations between Kazakhstan and Iran amounted to 2,117,000 tons, 16% more than compared to 2015. Export increased by 14% and transit volumes rose too.

The Iranian side expressed interest in transportation of food and horticultural goods from Iran to the CIS countries through the territory of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan in refrigerated containers of KTZ.



The sides signed a Protocol on tariff preferences between the railway administrations of Kazakhstan and Iran to attract additional cargo flows.

In addition, in March the representatives of KTZ, Tulpar-Talgo, Patentes-Talgo will discuss delivery of home-produced passenger railcars to Iran.