Kazakhstan, Iran set to increase economic cooperation

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Representatives of Kazakhstan and Iran signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and cooperation at a business forum held in Aktau, IRNA reports.

The Iranian delegation, headed by the governor of the Province of Gulstan, Manaf Hashemi, arrived in the Mangystau region to hold talks on the development of cooperation in various economic fields.

The Iranian delegation, which included the first heads of Gulstan Province, representatives of the Chamber of Commerce, businessmen, medical workers and representatives of other areas in which cooperation between the countries is developing, was received by Governor of Mangystau region Yeraly Tugzhanov.

Positive dynamics of economic relations between the border regions of Iran and Kazakhstan have been noticeable. So, only in the first half of 2018, the total turnover between Mangystau region and Iran amounted to $ 27.2 million.

Mangystau region supplies to Iran grains and cereals, tobacco products, building materials and other goods. The bases of supplies from Iran are vegetables, fruits, trees and sports equipment.

The Iranian and Kazakh sides held a number of bilateral meetings and negotiations on agriculture, animal husbandry and poultry farming, the food industry, engineering, construction, wheat, grain crops, oilseeds, machinery, woodworking, packaging, mining, pharmaceuticals, the chemical industry, natural and medical tourism.

The forum also discussed cooperation in the field of railway, air and road transport, the opening of the Gorgan-Aktau flight, the opening of trading houses in Mangystau and Gulstan, the construction of an elevator at the Incheburun railway station, the opening of a free economic zone in Inchebourne and facilitatation of visa issuance between the province of Gulstan and Mangystau region.

The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Iran in January-May 2018 amounted to $251.4 million, which is 41.7 percent more than in the same period of 2017 ($177.4 million). Exports from Kazakhstan to Iran increased by 36.1 percent to $207.2 million in January-May.