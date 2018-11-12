Kazakhstan, Iran to hold diplomatic consultations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 8th consultations on consular issues between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Islamic Republic of Iran will be held on November 13-14 in Tehran, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Aibek Smadiyarov has told a briefing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The delegation of Kazakhstan will be led by Tauboldy Umbetbayev, Director of the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan," said Aibek Smadiyarov.

During the event, the sides are expected to discuss a wide range of issues of bilateral consular cooperation. In particular, the diplomats will consider legal and visa issues, as well as the protection of the rights and interests of citizens of the two countries.

It should be mentioned that in 2016, the previous seventh consular consultations between Kazakhstan and Iran took place in Astana.