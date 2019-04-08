Kazakhstan, Iran to hold political consultations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Iran are set to hold political consultations on April 10 in Tehran, Kazinform has learnt from Aibek Smadiyarov, official spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA.

During the consultations, the Kazakh delegation will be headed by First Deputy Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi. The Iranian side will be led by Deputy Minister Abbas Araghchi. The sides are expected to discuss the bilateral cooperation in political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.



Aibek Smadiyarov noted that the next round of political consultations will make it possible to expand and strengthen cooperation between the Kazakh and Iranian foreign ministries and determine the new promising avenues for cooperation.



Mukhtar Tleuberdi will hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the consultation with Iranian officials to eye the issues of bilateral cooperation in transport, agricultural, and mining industry as well as export of Kazakhstani products to Iran.



It is worth mentioning that two-way trade between Kazakhstan and Iran exceeded $516 million in 2018.