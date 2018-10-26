Kazakhstan, Ireland boost cooperation

LONDON. KAZINFORM As part of the Kazakh Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra's tour of Ireland and the United Kingdom, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov visited Dublin on October 23-24, Kazakh Embassy in the UK informs.

The Ambassador met with Irish officials to discuss the state and prospects of bilateral economic cooperation.

At a meeting with the Irish Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed, the Ambassador was introduced to the organisation Sustainable Food Systems Ireland. The organisation expressed interest in building a partnership with Kazakhstan and willingness to provide access to Irish expertise and experience in developing the agricultural and food industries.

Brexit's influence on the Irish economy, especially on the agriculture industry, was another topic discussed during the meeting. In this regard, the Kazakh Ambassador suggested to the Irish side the diversification of traditional markets with a focus on the markets of Kazakhstan, the EAEU member states, as well as China within the Belt and Road Initiative.

The sides also discussed the possibilities of cooperation on Kazakhstan's priority investment projects in the agricultural sector, as well as establishing joint work in agricultural science, livestock development and grain crops trade.

At a meeting with the leadership of Ireland's Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation, the Kazakh diplomat spoke about the official opening of the Astana International Financial Centre, the state privatisation programme, Kazakhstan's new subsoil use code and the opening of the Astana Hub innovation centre.

As a result, the parties expressed interest in continuing dialogue on the agreements reached, in particular in organising a trip of Kazakh farmers to Ireland, as well as holding a Kazakh-Irish economic forum in Dublin in 2019.