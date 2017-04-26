Kazakhstan, Ireland strengthen cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On 26 April 2017 the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosted the signing ceremony of the Convention between the Government of Ireland and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with respect to Taxes on Income, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

From the Kazakh side, the document was signed by Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov, and from the Irish side by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ireland to Kazakhstan (with residence in Moscow) Adrian McDaid.



The sides stressed there are concrete opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation in the trade and economic sphere and noted the importance of concluding this Convention which will undoubtedly give serious impetus to business partnership.



During his visit, Ambassador Adrian McDaid met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko. The interlocutors underlined that this year is a jubilee for the Kazakh-Irish relations. Earlier in April two countries marked the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations. On this occasion ministers of foreign affairs of the two countries Kairat Abdrakhmanov and Charles Flanagan, have exchanged congratulatory letters.



In his letter, Flanagan reiterated Ireland's ongoing support for Kazakhstan's membership in the UN Security Council, noting that Dublin warmly welcomes Kazakhstan's focus on the issues of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, food, water and energy security. "This focus is aligned with Ireland's priorities at the UN," Flanagan wrote in his letter.



The interlocutors expressed their confidence that in 2017 both countries will continue their policy of developing mutually beneficial and fruitful cooperation.



Congratulating the Irish Ambassador on signing an important agreement and the anniversary of diplomatic relations, Vassilenko emphasized that Astana is interested in the further development of friendly relations with Ireland.