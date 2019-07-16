Kazakhstan, Ireland strengthen regional cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Non-resident Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ireland Erlan Idrissov paid a working visit to Dublin and Сork on 11-14 July, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the visit, the Kazakh diplomat metwith the leadership of the Irish Foreign Ministry, Justice Minister CharlesFlanagan, EU Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan,Lord Mayor of Cork John Sheehan, President of Cork Chamber of Commerce PaulaCogan and Ireland's business community. He also participated in the stateceremony on the occasion of the National Day of Commemoration which is widelycelebrated in Ireland.

The state and prospects of bilateralcooperation was the main topic for discussion at the meetings with Irishpartners. Ambassador Idrissov spoke in detail about the recent election inKazakhstan and the elected President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The head of theKazakh Embassy stressed Kazakhstan's commitment to its internationalobligations, the consistency of political and economic policy aimed at ensuringsustainable development, stability and unity of Kazakhstan's people. Particularfocus of the meeting was on the prospects of expanding the legal framework ofpartnership between Kazakhstan and Ireland, including through the conclusion ofnew agreements aimed at facilitating business cooperation and mutual protectionof investments.

At the meeting with Cork's officials andbusiness executives, the Kazakh Ambassador proposed initiatives to developregional cooperation, including at the level of the Chamber of Commerce andbusiness associations, as well as cooperation in agricultural science, genomicsand the creation of joint high-tech enterprises in Kazakhstan, taking intoaccount the potential of exporting to the EAEU and China markets.

To conclude his visit, AmbassadorIdrissov, together with other heads of diplomatic missions accredited inDublin, participated in the National Day of Commemoration ceremony.