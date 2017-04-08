Kazakhstan is a shining star among other Turkic-speaking states - expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of the Ch.Aitmatov Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas International University, Professor Sebahattin Balci expressed his opinion regarding the constitutional reform in Kazakhstan.

In his words, with the consideration of its geographical location, Kazakhstan has achieved huge success in 25 years and the main indicator of this success is that Kazakhstan has become a member-country of the UN Security Council as well as its achievements in new technologies and EXPO organization.



"I have thoroughly studied the Address of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the Nation and I can say with confidence that this Address is the country's development strategy, an action plan for all which includes 5 steps of development. This strategy was written by the person who knows the world very well and leads his nation to success based on the principles of unity and cohesion. As we know, Kazakhstan is a multi-ethnic country where more than 100 ethnic groups are living in a peace," Sebahattin Balci says.



The Professor highlighted that "Kazakhstan that set a goal of joining the club of 30 most developed countries of the world, has become a shining star which distinguishes it from other Turkic-speaking states."