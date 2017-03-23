Kazakhstan is behind Belarus and Russia by HDI

ASTANA. KAZINFORM UN Development Programme has published 2016 Human Development Report, where Kazakhstan ranks 56th by the Human Development Index, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstan is within the High human development group of countries but behind its EAEU partners - Belarus (52nd) and Russia (49th), which is within Very High development countries. Armenia ranks 84th, while Kyrgyzstan is 120th (Medium).

The press release notes that the region of Europe and CIS has the highest HDI among the developing regions and achieved a steady progress despite a recent slowdown. The region is also the most equitable among the developing regions where the Inequality-adjusted Human Development Index is by only 13 percent lower than its Human Development Index.

It should be noted that the list of countries by the HDI is included in UNDP Human Development Report based on the estimates of 2015 and was published on March 21, 2017. The list includes 185 of 193 UN member states, and Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region of China) and the State of Palestine. 7 UN member states (North Korea, the Marshall Islands, Monaco, Nauru, San Marino, Somali and Tuvalu) were not included for lack of information.

The Human Development Index is a composite statistic of life expectancy, education, and per capita income indicators. It is used to rank world countries into developed, developing and underdeveloped countries and to assess the impact of economic policy on life quality.

The HDI was developed by the Pakistani economist Mahbub ul Haq working alongside with Indian economist Amartya Sen in 1990.