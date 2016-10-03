Kazakhstan is EU’s reliable partner – Dutch Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is a reliable partner of the European Union with global strategic prospects. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Kazakhstan Dirk Jan Kop said at the 30th session of the Commission of the Codex Alimentarius.

“Kazakhstan is a reliable partner of the European Union with global strategic prospects, in particular, regarding the food security issues. The Government of Kazakhstan has launched a number of programs to be an exporter of agricultural products. The recent accession of the country to the WTO makes The Codex Alimentarius (Food Code) an important component in achievement of this goal. The Netherlands remains a partner for interaction with Kazakhstan and fulfillment of the WTO obligations,” said Dirk Jan Kop.

According to the Ambassador, Dutch companies are ready to help Kazakhstan and share their technologies and experience to boost agro-industrial sector.

Dirk Jan Kop informed also that the Netherlands, being the FAO/WTO European region coordinator, expresses its gratitude to the Kazakh Government for organization of the 30th session of the commission in Astana.

The Codex Alimentarius or the Food Code was adopted in 1963 by the UN FAO and the WHO for the development of international standards for food stuffs in order to protect consumers’ health and ensure fair trade in food stuffs. Kazakhstan joined the Commission of the Codex Alimentarius in 2003.