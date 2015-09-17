Kazakhstan is important partner of Latvia in transit and logistics sector, Latvian Ambassador A.Maldups

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is an important partner of Latvia in transit and logistics sector, said the director of Transit Policy Department under the Ministry of Transport of Latvia Andris Maldups at Kazakhstan-Latvian Transport and Logistics Forum in Almaty.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Latvia in the Republic of Kazakhstan Yuri Pogrebnyak stressed that taking into account the geographical location of both countries mutual cooperation is impossible without the development of transit and logistics sectors. In turn, deputy Mayor of Almaty city Yuri Ilyin stressed that the next year Kazakhstan plans to complete the construction of "Western Europe - Western China" highway which will accelerate the delivery of goods in both directions and give a new impetus to the development of logistics centers along the highway. According to the Ministry of Transport of Latvia, Kazakhstan is the third largest partner of Latvia in rail transportation. In 2003 a regular container train "Baltic Transit", carrying the largest volume of cargo between the Baltic States and Central Asia, was launched. A.Maldups informed about the benefits of logistics centers through which Kazakhstan may deliver both Kazakhstani and Chinese goods to the Baltic States and Scandinavia. "The three largest Latvian ice-free ports, connected by regular ferry links, may handle loads of different types with high added value. The increasing volume of China and Europe container transportation by rail opens up new possibilities for cooperation between Latvia and Kazakhstan," said Mr.Maldups. According to Almaty Chamber for trade and investment, last year the trade turnover between the two states amounted to USD 324.4 million including exports from Kazakhstan - USD 263.4 million. Our country mainly exports fertilizers, seeds, and cotton, while Latvia imports frozen fish, pharmaceuticals and other goods. The event was attended by representatives of 15 Latvian and more than 40 Kazakhstan companies.