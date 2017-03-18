Kazakhstan is interested in further cooperation with ESCAP

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov met with Chief of Information and Communications Technology and Disaster Risk Reduction Division of Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Tiziana Bonapace, Kazinform cited National Economy Ministry's press service.

For the whole period of cooperation between Kazakhstan and ESCAP has attained success in various fields. That includes ESCAP programs for the issues of the land-locked countries, investment cooperation and trade development, environmental protection and natural resources management.

Suleimenov stressed that Kazakhstan continually participates in ESCAP annual sessions and is a co-author of resolutions adopted at the Commission sessions and interested in a further profound cooperation.

He also recalled that Kazakhstan is a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018 mentioning that this imposes a higher accountability to the work in various UN institutions.

"Kazakhstan suggests a stronger cooperation in the key fields of sustainable development such as human capital assets, green economy, science and innovation, energy, public administration and integration", Suleimenov said.

The Minister invited Bonapace to attend the 10th Astana Economic Forum to be held on June 15-16, 2017 in Astana in the framework of EXPO 2017 international specialized exhibition.

For her part, Bonapace thanked the Minister for promotion of the initiatives to deepen cooperation with ESCAP noting the significant progress of Kazakhstan in that direction. She also expressed her hope that further participation of Kazakhstan in the annual sessions of ESCAP will be fruitful and called on to continue active work with the organization.