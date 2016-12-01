Kazakhstan is lucky to have Nazarbayev as president - European Parliament deputy

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan is a global politician - Deputy of the European Parliament from Latvia, Vice-Chairperson of the Delegation of the EP on cooperation with Kazakhstan and the countries of Central Asia Tatyana Zhdanok said so in an interview to Kazinform in Brussels.

"During turning points of history it largely depends on the personality. Many would agree that in the present world there is shortage for outstanding politicians. Nursultan Nazarbayev is such outstanding personality", the European Deputy told commenting on the role of the First President in the history of Kazakhstan. She added that "Kazakhstan is lucky to have Nazarbayev as the President who had taken the lead and brought the country through all storm of the rough transition period".

Tatyana Zhdanok specially noted the initiatives of the President of Kazakhstan voiced during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"I believe that the initiatives expressed by Nursultan Nazarbayev at the 70th session of the UN General Assembly are very important. He is one of few politicians who offer their vision of the society of the future and speaks about new structures. This makes him a world size politician ", Zhdanok noted.

"It is obvious that compared to other countries of the former USSR Kazakhstan led by Nazarbayev has managed to consolidate its society in a smooth way", according to Tatyana Zhdanok.