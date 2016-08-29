Kazakhstan is one of countries that made biggest contribution to achieving world without nuclear weapons - expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is one of the countries that have made one of the biggest contributions to achieving the world without nuclear weaponsm, PNND UK Coordinator Rob van Riet says.

According to the expert, it started with the closure of the testing site in Semipalatinsk. “That was a historic moment. No other countries ever done it like that. We should not forget that it inherited the 4th largest nuclear arsenal in the world when the Soviet Union collapsed. The abandonment of the nuclear weapons by Kazakhstan was a wonderful example to give to the rest of the world,” he emphasized.

“Ever since, they have been a leader when it comes to the nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament. Kazakhstan’s non-proliferation credentials are very strong. They’ve played a very important role in the negotiations with Iran and the West on the Iranian nuclear programme. And, of course, recently, they have agreed to host the nuclear fuel bank, which is another significant contribution to non-proliferation. So, Kazakhstan’s efforts in the area of nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament are not to be underestimated,” Rob van Riet added.