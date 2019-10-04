Kazakhstan is staunch supporter of preventive diplomacy and disarmament – Tokayev

SOCHI. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has always backed fair mediation in regulation of the regional conflicts and remains a staunch supporter of preventive diplomacy and disarmament. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it addressing the participants of the plenary session on «World Order from the Viewpoint of the East» held as part of the 16th meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Russia’s Sochi, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The President reminded that 13 rounds of Intra-Syrian talks had been held in the Kazakh capital as part of the Astana Process.

«The situation in Syria is an element of the common frustrating situation in the Middle East. From the UN rostrum I expressed the readiness to back the efforts on search for viable solutions for this region with the consideration of Kazakhstan’s international resource,» he noted.

«We give special attention to Afghanistan and provide all required assistance to this country. Unfortunately, the situation there has deteriorated in recent time. We hope that with the support of all the stakeholders, the Intra-Afghan process will bring the long-awaited peace to this country,» he stressed.

He also added that Kazakhstan had always been and remained a staunch supporter of preventive diplomacy and disarmament.

Recall that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Sochi on October 3 to participate in the 16th meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.