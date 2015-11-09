Kazakhstan is the leader in Central Asia - Dr. Mostafa Zahrani

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Director-General of the Iranian Institute for International and Political Studies Dr. Mostafa Zahrani believes that Kazakhstan is the leader in the Central Asian region in terms of reforms.

Dr. Zahrani is in the Kazakh capital to attend the Astana club conference dedicated to the future of the Eurasian region. Iranian expert highly appreciated the political situation in Kazakhstan, noting that President Nursultan Nazarbayev's effective initiatives ensure sustainability in the country. "Kazakhstan is far ahead of its Central Asian neighbors mainly thanks to the initiatives proposed by President Nazarbayev," Dr. Zahrani said. The Director-General of the Institute for International and Political Studies stressed that other countries recognize Kazakhstan's achievements. "We see that many foreign countries display interest in Kazakhstan. You enjoy good political relations with many developed countries," Dr. Zahrani added. According to him, Iran values partnership with Kazakhstan and is ready to develop cooperation in all spheres. Mostafa Zahrani noted that there are certain gaps in relations between Kazakhstan and Iran that can be removed by cultural exchange. Dr. Zahrani also touched upon the commercial and economic relations, pointing out that Kazakhstan and Iran have great potential in that sphere.