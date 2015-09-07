Kazakhstan is valuable international partner for UK and Europe, British Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Akorda has held a meeting of the State Secretary Gulshara Abdykalikova and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Carolyn Browne.

During the meeting Mrs. Abdykalikova noted the dynamic development of relations between the countries and expressed confidence that the strategic partnership will soon come to a qualitatively new level. Secretary of State stressed that the implementation of the Plan of the Nation "100 specific steps" within the 5 institutional reforms initiated by Nursultan Nazarbayev open up broad prospects for deepening business contacts. In turn, Carolyn Browne noted that Kazakhstan leads in the region in economic development. "The economy of Kazakhstan is the most important in the region. Kazakhstan is a member of the World Trade Organization. It has launched a number of important institutional reforms. Kazakhstan is an important partner for the UK and Europe," she said. During the roundtable the parties confirmed mutual interest in further deepening strategic partnership.