Kazakhstan - IsDB interaction discussed in Jeddah

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has had a meeting with President of the Islamic Development Bank H.E. Dr. Bandar Hajjar in Jeddah, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Riyadh informs.

The parties discussed current issues of interaction between Kazakhstan and the Islamic Development Bank and exchanged views on the possibilities for expanding the participation of IsDB in financing the implementation of socio-economic projects in our country.

The Kazakh diplomat expressed gratitude to H.E. B.Hajjar for IsDB financing of various projects in Kazakhstan, supporting important initiatives nominated by the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan H.E. Nursultan Nazarbayev, such as creation of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) and elaboration of a strategic program document 'Islamic Infrastructure Initiative'.



Kazakhstan is a member of IsDB since its joining OIC in 1995. Since August 1997, the Bank has one of its four regional offices in Almaty, which is responsible for coordinating the activities of IsDB with the Eastern Europe countries, the CIS, Mongolia and China.

H.E. Dr. Bandar Hajjar, President of IsDB, is a member of the Management Council of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC).

In turn, AIFC Governor K.Kelimbetov represents Kazakhstan on the Governing Council of IsDB.