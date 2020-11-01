Kazakhstan issues update on COVID-19 numbers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 4,166 people, including 330 children, are under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission against the spread of COVID-19.

Of 4,166 COVID-19 patients, 2,339 are being treated as in-patients, and 1,827 - as out-patients. The numbers of people with severe COVID-19 and critical COVID-19 stand at 154 and 12, respectively. 17 are said to be put on ventilators.