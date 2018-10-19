Kazakhstan, Italy discuss promising areas of military coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Representatives of defense ministries of Kazakhstan and Italy met in Almaty to discuss and sign the 2019 Cooperation Plan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense.

The Kazakh delegation was led by head of the International Cooperation Department of the ministry rear admiral Kairgeldy Yesseneyev. The Italian side was represented by Italian Navy General Staff Captain Francesco Procaccini.



At the meeting, the sides determined the most promising areas of military cooperation, including between the navy forces of the two countries, and discussed expansion of cooperation in the sphere of military education and science.



According to Francesco Procaccini, Italy attaches special attention to cooperation with Kazakhstan. The 2019 Cooperation Plan was developed given the current situation in the world.