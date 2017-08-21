Kazakhstan, Italy mark 25 years of diplomatic relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 21 August 2017 marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Italian Republic, MFA's Communique on the occasion reads.

In the span of a quarter-century, the two countries have established a fruitful political dialogue, created a solid legal basis and developed cooperation in the economic and humanitarian spheres, the document says.

The signing of the Interstate Strategic Partnership Agreement in 2009 was a landmark event and confirmed the special status of Kazakh-Italian relations.

A close relationship has been established within the framework of international organizations, such as the UN, the OSCE, and others. Kazakhstan and Italy hold similar positions on key issues on the international agenda, which is conducive to considerable interaction between the two countries in the UN Security Council in 2017.

Italy is one of Kazakhstan's main foreign trading partners and Italian companies are among the largest investors in the economy of our country. Over the years, Italy's total direct investments have amounted to about

$6 billion.

The active work of the Intergovernmental Working Group on Industrial and Economic Cooperation and Exchange significantly contributes to the expansion of economic and investment cooperation.

Considering Italy's vast experience in the renewable energy field, Italian companies are actively participating in the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana.

Interregional cooperation has been dynamically developing. Exchanges of delegations between Astana and Milan and Astana and the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region take place on a regular basis. Honorary consuls of Kazakhstan in several Italian cities have contributed greatly to this cooperation.

Relations within the educational and cultural spheres are strengthening. In 2013, Italy successfully hosted the Days of Culture of Kazakhstan, and in 2016 - the Days of Italian Culture were organized in Kazakhstan. The Astana Opera theater is closely collaborating with the theaters La Scala in Milan, San Carlo in Naples and Carlo Felice in Genoa.

Kazakhstan aims to comprehensively strengthen and develop its strategic partnership with Italy.