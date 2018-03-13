Kazakhstan, Italy mull running joint pasta business

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - Kostanay region is actively working on attracting foreign investments. Akim (governor) of the region Meirzhan Myrzaliyev told Kazinform about the arrangements which were achieved in the course of the negotiations with foreign investors and what projects are in the future perspective.

According to Myrzaliyev, in February 2018 the region delegation had business trips to the Sverdlovskaya Oblast in Russia and Italy to meet with potential investors.

When visiting Italy as part of the intergovernmental commission, the Kostanay region delegates met with ten interested companies, such as Chambers of Industry and Commerce of Italy and Lombardy, Caseificio Parma2064, ItalPast, Andalini, Fava, Pavan, BonificheFerraresi, Arete Slr., AIDEPI and achieved some arrangements.

"To promote the project of construction of pasta factory in Kostanay we prepared a quality investment proposal for the Italian companies which appear very keen on the opportunities which the region offers in terms of land plots with ready engineering and transport infrastructure, state support measures, provision of investment preferences and export stimulation and access to the market of China and Russia," Meirzhan Myrzaliyev said.

Chinese investments are also being actively brought to the region within the framework of Kazakhstan-Chinese cooperation program. In 2017, Saryarka AutoProm jointly with Chinese company CMC implemented CKD automobile production project.

"In 2018 CMC plans to enter the authorized capital of AllurGroup as a strategic partner," he added.

This year, according to Meirzhan Myrzaliyev, it is planned to realize three more projects to the amount of KZT 5,1 billion with participation of foreign capital which will be implemented on the territory of the Industrial zone of Kostanay. Those are elevator production (VEK Qazaqstan, KZT 2,5 billion), tractor assembly production Kirovets (KZT 1,0 billion К-744Р, Ural LTD) and Composit Group holding, with total investment amount of KZT 1,6 billion.