Kazakhstan, Japan agree to cooperate in sports medicine

ASTANA-TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Today in Tokyo the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Technology of Japan have signed a memorandum on cooperation in sports, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the Ministry.

The document focuses primarily on strengthening bilateral cooperation in physical culture and sports, and promotes the exchange of experience between relevant institutions. Within the framework of the memorandum the parties have agreed to exchange information on organization and holding of sports events, development of scientific and methodical work, sports facilities management, as well as sport development strategies. The document also focuses on sports medicine and cooperation in the combat against the use of prohibited drugs.

"Today, sport in Asia is growing rapidly, and Japan that hosted Winter Asian Games and will be hosting the next Summer Olympics, is a major player on the global scene. And our colleagues in Japan are interested in Kazakhstan's experience in development of physical culture and sports. I am sure that this memorandum will be of a great use to us, as well as to the Japanese side", said Deputy Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Saken Musaybekov.