Kazakhstan, Japan share common goals against nuclear weapons

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana hosted an international conference on Kazakhstan-Japan cooperation in nuclear disarmament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The anti-nuclear and peacekeeping cooperation between Kazakhstan and Japan makes an enormous positive difference. (...) Being firmly committed to nuclear non-proliferation, Kazakhstan in every possible way contributes to the peaceful nuclear development, the comprehensive promotion of the initiatives for a safe use of nuclear energy," said Kanat Jumabayev, Executive Director of the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation.

In the light of the similarity of historical destinies and the humanitarian tragedy, Kazakhstan and Japan invariably demonstrate adherence to common peace goals and principles, the conference organizers maintain.

"Kazakhstan and Japan share one tragic fate of the countries which suffered from the evil of nuclear weapons. Therefore, our countries and peoples have every moral right to openly state to the world the demands for speedy nuclear disarmament and renouncing the creation or testing any forms of weapons of mass destruction," Kanat Jumabayev emphasized.



On August 29, 1991, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev decreed to close the Semipalatinsk Test Site. 456 nuclear tests were conducted. It should be mentioned that over half a million people became victims of radiation.