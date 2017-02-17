Kazakhstan, Japan to develop military cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana hosted a meeting between Deputy Minister of Defence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Major-General Talgat Mukhtarov and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Kazakhstan Ichiro Kawabata.

During the meeting the sides discussed current issues of bilateral military cooperation as well as Memorandum between the two countries on cooperation and interaction in defense. The draft of the document has been developed and agreed upon by the parties earlier.

According to the press service of the Ministry, the country is actively developing international military and military-technical cooperation in accordance with its foreign policy and economic viability.

Currently, Kazakhstan actively cooperates with Japan in military medicine and peacekeeping training which are of mutual interest.