Kazakhstan joined consultations on Afghanistan in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan participated in the 2nd session of the consultations on Afghanistan held at the level of foreign ministers and special envoys in Moscow.

The meeting brought together the representatives of official Kabul, Taliban movement, CA countries, Iran, Pakistan, China, India and the U.S., Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakh MFA.



The representatives of official Kabul and armed opposition gathered for the first time at the negotiating table.



The sides discussed a wide range of issues related to the intra-Afghan reconciliation. The participants offered ways of the conflict settlement and stopping the long-lasting war in Afghanistan.



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov opened the meeting. The speakers proposed to restore peace in Afghanistan by establishing inclusive negotiations between the political parties of Afghanistan.



Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdy headed the Kazakh delegation. In his speech, the diplomat noted the importance of establishment of peace in Afghanistan for the CA countries and offered to engage Afghanistan in integration process of the region. He also talked about Kazakhstan's contribution to the rehabilitation of peace in Afghanistan, as a non-permanent member of the UNSC and as part of the bilateral agreements.



Following the consultations, the sides agreed to continue discussions on intra-Afghan reconciliation in this format.