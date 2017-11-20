Kazakhstan joins #Kidstakeover challenge

ASTANA. KAZINFORM To commemorate this year's World Children's Day (WCD), children across the world will 'takeover' the leadership in the media, politics, business, sports, music and entertainment, Kazinform has learned the Fund's press service.

Celebrities, public figures, and businessmen in 130 countries joined the large-scale celebration to draw people's attention to the needs and rights of the most disadvantaged children around the world.

Today, children will occupy the offices of presidents, prime ministers, heads of corporations, will become school teachers, TV hosts, etc.



Among the supporters of this year's campaign are the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Ireland Leo Varadkar, French President Emmanuel Macron, Jordanian Prime Minister Hani Al-Mulki, Chilean President Michelle Bachelet and more than 50 major companies, including LEGO, Qantas and H&M Foundation.

In Kazakhstan, the events within the framework of the World Children's Day celebration began in early November with a children's chess tournament organized by Dinara Saduakassova's Chess Academy in partnership with UNICEF. As previously reported, earlier this month Dinara was appointed the national ambassador of UNICEF in Kazakhstan.

On December 20-21, the Office of the Ombudsman for Children in the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, UNICEF, the PRI (International Reform) Office in Central Asia and the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation will organize the second Kazakhstan friendly to children conference.

Among other Kazakhstani organizations participating in the #Kidstakeover are Khabar Agency, the Ministry of Healthcare, Samruk-Kazyna Trust Social Development Foundation, healthcare and higher education institutions.



Also, the media school at Kazmedia Center will be hosting the first intelligent conference MEDIA TALKS TEENS where children will speak about what inspires them in their studies and life, share their experiences and discuss issues that concern them.

Within the framework of WCD, the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation released a social video We Are Not Small in which the authors tried to show that children are capable of doing amazing things from if given opportunities.