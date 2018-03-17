Kazakhstan joins OECD Steel Committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The OECD Council approved Kazakhstan's application to join the Organization's Steel Committee, the press service of the country's Ministry of Investment and Development reports.

"Following the presentation of the preliminary review of Kazakhstan's steel industry policy, which took place on September 28-29, 2017, the secretariat of the Steel Committee decided to recommend to the OECD Council to invite Kazakhstan as an associated member. Today, it became known that the OECD Council approved the application," the press release reads.

It is also noted that the new higher status of Kazakhstan's participation in the Committee will allow the country to stay up to date with the latest developments and react to market changes in a timely manner, which will help in solving various issues related to the development of the world's steel industry along with other countries - major producers of steel products, as well as it gives the country an unlimited access to the research and analytical materials of the OECD.

Founded in 1961, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development is an intergovernmental economic organization with 35 member countries. Today it includes Germany, the UK, France, the United States, Japan and Australia. OECD member states account for about 45% of global steel production and 75% of global steel exports.

Photo courtesy of kursiv.kz