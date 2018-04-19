Kazakhstan joins OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission debates

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Human Rights Ombudsman Askar Sharipov took part in the 13th sitting of the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The agenda included issues concerning development of the rights of women and children in the Islamic world and improvement of the OIC Covenant on the Rights of the Child in Islam in the context of contemporary challenges, the press service of the Kazakhstan's Human Rights Ombudsman said.



Taking the floor, the Kazakh Ombudsman told about the measures taken in Kazakhstan in order to promote children's rights in the context of updating the country's legal basis and law enforcement practice, cooperation between state agencies, NGOs and international organizations and introduction of relevant international norms and standards into the national legislation.



The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) is an expert body with advisory capacity established by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as one of the principal organs working independently in the area of human rights.