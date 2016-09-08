Kazakhstan, Jordan agreed to increase grain and meat supply

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 4th meeting of the Kazakh-Jordanian Intergovernmental Commission for Trade-Economic and Cultural-Humanitarian Cooperation was held today in Astana.

“The Commission was established during the Kazakh President’s official visit to Jordan in 2006 together with King of Jordan Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein. Kazakh-Jordanian Business Council was also launched at this time. Since then the Kazakh-Jordanian relations have reached a certain level in political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian issues,” says Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov.

“We hope that the agreements reached today will be implemented efficiently. In turn, the Kazakh side will take appropriate measures to fulfill the obligations set on it. We believe that these decisions will positively impact our friendly relations and partnership,” he added.

The meeting focused also on trade-economic and investment issues as well as on cooperation in agriculture, standardization and metrology, education and science, healthcare and culture, oil and gas sector, energy, security and regulatory-legal framework. The parties agreed to render assistance in organization of exhibitions, exchange of official and business visits, organization of joint business forums and conferences for businessmen as well as on establishment of direct contacts between the two countries’ businessmen.

“We have agreed also on increasing the volumes of trade in agricultural products including delivery of grain and meat products. We also plan to regularly exchange information on the state and prospects of agriculture development,” he explained.

The sides agreed to establish and promote cooperation between the two countries’ research institutions, to exchange technical and financial information for the Kazakh, Jordanian SMEs for raising their competitiveness and provide access to international markets.

As for healthcare sector, the sides agreed on exchange of information in pharmaceuticals industry including its registration.

The Kazakh side will consider the issue of awarding educational grants to Jordanian students to let them study general medicine in local institutions.

The sides will also cooperate in renewable energy sources, oil and gas and nuclear energy.

Upon completion of the meeting, the Jordanian side offered to sign four memorandums of cooperation – in industry, technical regulation and metrology, education and science and in energy sectors.



Prime Minister Karim Massimov chaired the Commission's meeting.