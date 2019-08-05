  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan, Jordan discuss next meeting of intergovernmental commission

    09:48, 05 August 2019
    Photo: None
    AMMAN-NUR-SULTAN - On August 4, 2019, in Amman, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Aidarbek Tumatov met with the Co-Chairman of the Kazakhstan-Jordan Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Cultural and Humanitarian Cooperation - Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Tariq Hammouri, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Kazakh MFA.

    During the meeting the issues of expanding trade and economic cooperation were discussed, including the holding of the fifth meeting of the intergovernmental commission in September this year in Amman.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!