Kazakhstan, Jordan discuss next meeting of intergovernmental commission

AMMAN-NUR-SULTAN - On August 4, 2019, in Amman, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Aidarbek Tumatov met with the Co-Chairman of the Kazakhstan-Jordan Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Cultural and Humanitarian Cooperation - Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Tariq Hammouri, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting the issues of expanding trade and economic cooperation were discussed, including the holding of the fifth meeting of the intergovernmental commission in September this year in Amman.